MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKNGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. MillerKnoll updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ:MLKN traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 586,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,740. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently -468.72%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile (Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

