MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. MillerKnoll updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ:MLKN traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 586,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,740. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently -468.72%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

