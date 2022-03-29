MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Down 17.1% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $141.94 million and approximately $199,346.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.11 or 0.00027683 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005381 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.87 or 0.00776786 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,827,147 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

