Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MIRO stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Miromatrix Medical has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $16.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

