Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Cut to C$10.25

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$10.25 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Mogo and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Mogo stock opened at C$3.66 on Friday. Mogo has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$13.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$280.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.71.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

