Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MCRI opened at $85.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $86.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 100,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

