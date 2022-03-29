Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 4,000 ($52.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.07).

LON WTB opened at GBX 2,779 ($36.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,909.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,057.37. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,646 ($47.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.74.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.73), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($98,628.50).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

