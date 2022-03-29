NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in March

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NanoXplore stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 7,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,854. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

