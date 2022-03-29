National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $8.46

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.22. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 230 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth about $52,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

