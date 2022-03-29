Neutrino USD Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $848.69 million and $66.06 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00047023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.35 or 0.07159223 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,378.34 or 0.99664072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00056473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 849,086,481 coins and its circulating supply is 849,085,882 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.