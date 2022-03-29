New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.24

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 2072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 94.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,874,000 after purchasing an additional 266,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,042,000 after acquiring an additional 111,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after acquiring an additional 320,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,629,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

