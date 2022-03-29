Newscrypto Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.65 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $44.26 million and $5.65 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.43 or 0.07178778 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,364.75 or 0.99993440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

