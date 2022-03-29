NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) will announce $310.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.50 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $246.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.26. 462,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,817. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

