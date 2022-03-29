NKN Market Capitalization Tops $186.53 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, NKN has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. NKN has a total market capitalization of $186.53 million and approximately $17.34 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NKN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00223529 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00197120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00028803 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.28 or 0.07186468 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official website for NKN is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.