NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 20,489 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,661,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 1.3% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 1.30% of Brown & Brown worth $257,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BRO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

