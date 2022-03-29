NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $104.68 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $104,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $4,283,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $569.05. 33,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,733. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $348.84 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.