NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $19.22 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,204 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $19,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,730,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,256,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,109,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,928,000 after buying an additional 149,841 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,010 shares of company stock worth $7,781,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $10.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,345. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $412.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.77.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

