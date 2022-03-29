NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.20% of American Water Works worth $66,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.42. 512,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,034. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.87 and a 200-day moving average of $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

