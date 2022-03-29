NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 58,399 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,399 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of Accenture worth $141,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.61. The stock had a trading volume of 54,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,473. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.78. The stock has a market cap of $214.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.07 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

