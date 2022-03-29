NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.12% of AvalonBay Communities worth $41,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.06.

NYSE:AVB traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.39. 32,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.21 and a one year high of $257.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

