NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,371 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Edison International worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edison International in the third quarter worth $48,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 968.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 91.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $68.74. 24,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

