NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 38,530 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,530 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $30,630,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $337.23. 9,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,164. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.77. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 156.76 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $272.14 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

