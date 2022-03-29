NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 53,794 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,513 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 53,794 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $46,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.61.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.13. The company had a trading volume of 83,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.21. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.