NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 583,480 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 583,480 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.85. The company had a trading volume of 566,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,324,564. The company has a market capitalization of $315.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

