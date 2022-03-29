NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.07. 293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,718. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $141.48. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.59.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

