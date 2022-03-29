Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) will report sales of $15.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $17.93 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $7.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $77.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $98.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $132.89 million, with estimates ranging from $101.79 million to $185.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 6,807 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $40,842.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 130,632 shares of company stock valued at $696,590 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $384.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

