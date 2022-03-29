On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 406.67 ($5.33).

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTB. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.19) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Shares of OTB stock traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 247.50 ($3.24). The stock had a trading volume of 520,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.54. The company has a market cap of £410.56 million and a PE ratio of -13.03. On the Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 453.50 ($5.94).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.