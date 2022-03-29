ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.