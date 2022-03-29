OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 446,079 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.95.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $504.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.