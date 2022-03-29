Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.07 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner purchased 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

