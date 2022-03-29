Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) CEO Sells $27,095.63 in Stock

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Allen Weber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, David Allen Weber sold 8,026 shares of Otonomy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $19,182.14.

OTIC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,793. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $139.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.70. Otonomy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Otonomy by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

About Otonomy (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

