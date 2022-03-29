PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.27. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. 16,279,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,267. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

