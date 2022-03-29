Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PALT opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. Paltalk has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PALT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paltalk in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Paltalk in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Paltalk in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Paltalk in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 45.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

