Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,109.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $85.82 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

