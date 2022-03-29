Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGHY. Essex LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 201,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 41,786 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 695,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 117,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 160,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. 55,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

