Peak Financial Management Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 366 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,419 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.82. 5,806,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.76. The firm has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.