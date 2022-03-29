Peak Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at $3,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 623.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 330,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 212,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,951,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after acquiring an additional 195,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

XXII traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,762. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $400.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.01. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 105.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XXII. Roth Capital began coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Dawson James lifted their price objective on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

22nd Century Group Profile (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.