Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,740 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 8.41% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 681,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,245 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. 12,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,138. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $26.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73.

