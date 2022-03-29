Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 887 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of RYH traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $310.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

