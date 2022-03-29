PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.03

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.03 and traded as high as $7.83. PennantPark Investment shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 218,014 shares trading hands.

PNNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.