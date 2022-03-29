PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,287,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,297,000 after acquiring an additional 186,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

NYSE:MA traded up $14.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $364.91. 66,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,815. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $356.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

