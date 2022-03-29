PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 108,874 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,434 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,330 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $77.87. 81,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,888,741. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.