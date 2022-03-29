PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after buying an additional 194,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,264,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,951,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.06 and its 200-day moving average is $132.78. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

