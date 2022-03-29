PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $113,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.90. 13,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,922. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.87 and a 200-day moving average of $378.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.10.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.