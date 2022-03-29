PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after acquiring an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after acquiring an additional 276,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.29. 61,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

