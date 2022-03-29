PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 67,624 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,624 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.93. The stock had a trading volume of 736,123 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day moving average of $137.06.

