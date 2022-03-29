Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.14. 1,318,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,248. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

