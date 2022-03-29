Pirate Chain One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.67 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $401.21 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00004431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.60 or 0.00410837 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00092337 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00102430 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007284 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,170,436 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

