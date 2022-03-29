PlayGame Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $619,242.43 and $22,783.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00035557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00107518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

