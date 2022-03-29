Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BPOP. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

BPOP traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 649,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,860. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.03. Popular has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

