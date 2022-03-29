Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BPOP. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.03. Popular has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,064,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,898,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

